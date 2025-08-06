AFP is Not the "Conservative" Group It Pretends To Be...Here's How The Uniparty Controls Their Opposition

(United Patriots Alliance) - Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is a 501(c)(4) organization whose mission is to “empower every American to pursue their version of the American Dream.” They have 36 state chapters and over 140 offices across the United States. The South Carolina chapter is extremely active among state politics. But what is AFP and what do they actually do?

Backed by the Koch Brothers

Charles and David Koch’s father, Fred Koch, made his fortune through his Rock Island Oil and Refining Company, which was inherited by his sons who renamed the company Koch Industries.

Charles and David Koch have created, controlled, and financed several “conservative” groups over the past several decades. For example, the brothers established Citizens for a Sound Economy in 1984 with Ron Paul as their first chairman. Citizens for a Sound Economy was eventually renamed FreedomWorks (dissolved in May 2024) and the Citizens for a Sound Economy Foundation became Americans for Prosperity in 2004. Additionally, Charles Koch co-founded the Cato Institute and their father was also a founding member of the John Birch Society.

The Koch brothers were highly involved in funding the Tea Party movement which (according to this study) they helped developed starting in the 1980s through Citizens for a Sound Economy along with several tobacco companies to “create the appearance of broad opposition to tobacco control policies by attempting to create a grassroots…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight