Internal Sabotage in America and How We Fight Back

The greatest threat to America today is not a foreign army or a bomb from overseas. It is the quiet and deliberate sabotage happening within our own borders. This war is not fought with soldiers but with influence, corruption, and manipulation.

The institutions that once protected freedom are being used to dismantle it. The economy is being weakened from within. The culture is being reshaped to confuse, divide, and control. This is not a random collapse. It is a calculated process to make the American people dependent, distracted, and divided.

How Internal Sabotage Works

Internal sabotage does not begin with an explosion. It begins with deception. It spreads through politics, media, finance, and technology until people no longer recognize the system they live under.

Political Subversion

When elected officials betray their oaths and serve global interests instead of the people, they open the door to tyranny. The result is endless division, staged conflict, and a government that feeds off chaos.

Economic Manipulation

Outsourcing, inflation, and corporate greed have hollowed out the American middle class. The destruction of local business and industry has made the nation dependent on foreign production and debt-driven policies.

Cultural Erosion

Values that once unified this country are being replaced by…

