Civilizational State vs Managerial Globalism

(Recently, you hear a lot of pundits and talking heads referring to a global transition to ‘Civilization States.’ This is nothing more than peoples of a common heritage and bond forming their countries together which was the natural norm before the Age of Empires. This excellent piece expounds on that trend. - DD)

(An American Writer and Essayist) - Before we start, I just want to say that I don’t believe the West should form one super entity with one national government.

There are many battles going on nowadays. Left vs Right, Nationalism vs Globalism, Social Conservative vs Social Liberal, etc. But I’m here to argue that the true fight is Civilizational States vs Managerial Globalism. But first some definitions:

Civilizational State: A Federation or Empire made up of Autonomous localities who govern themselves but own allegiance to an emperor, king, or council. The main duty of the leadership is to protect and ensure the localities right to govern themselves and to preserve their cultural uniqueness. Examples include both real and imagined entities such as The Holy Roman Empire, Imperial Federation or in real life the British Commonwealth, Charles V’s Universal Monarchy, and the Austrian/Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Managerial Globalism: A soft or hard form of Totalitarianism that may or may not make use of nationalism or radical individualism/hedonism to keep a population sedated. Can take many forms such as…

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