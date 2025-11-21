Democrats used a weaponized DOJ to go after 1500 people for J6, most of whom did little to nothing that could be described as an “insurrection.” Dems are conducting a real insurrection today.

(Michael Smith) - I was very young when Central High School in Little Rock, Ole Miss and the University of Alabama were desegregated under the watchful eye of the National Guard - after state and local officials ignored federal law. I was in the third grade when the shock of our local school system being reorganized hit.

Having experienced it firsthand, I can tell you what is happening right now across America sure seems like those times. It feels pretty insurrection-ey to me.

In the shadow of our Constitution, a patchwork of defiance is beginning to unravel the nation’s fabric. Elected officials in blue strongholds aren’t just debating policy - they’re erecting barricades against federal authority, shielding criminal aliens at the expense of American safety. This isn’t civil disobedience; it’s a calculated insurrection, a revolt against the supremacy of federal law that echoes the bloodiest chapters of our history.

Consider the flashpoints. Governors like California’s Gavin Newsom have signed laws banning ICE agents from wearing masks during operations, ostensibly to “resist” federal enforcement, while prohibiting state resources from aiding deportations. Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker has decried federal raids as targeting “tamale vendors” rather than criminals, vowing to shield his sanctuary state even as ICE detainers pile up ignored. New York’s Kathy Hochul oversees a regime where apprehended illegals are released back into communities, flouting federal holds and…

