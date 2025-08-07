The Founders Warned About Kings. They Meant Career Politicians

It is a strange irony of our age that the man most accused of aspiring to monarchy is the one who repeatedly submits himself to the will of the voters. Donald J. Trump, the only US president in over a century to be impeached twice and acquitted twice, the first to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, and the singular target of an establishment-wide campaign to deny him power, is now smeared by Congressional Democrats as a would-be king. They invoke the specter of tyranny while ignoring the very real dynasties embedded in their own ranks. In truth, Trump is as far from a king as American politics allows. The throne, if there is one, is not in the Oval Office. It resides in the House cloakrooms and Senate subcommittees, among those who have reigned for decades.

Consider the facts. Trump served a single four-year term, relinquished power peaceably in 2021, and then returned to office only after winning another democratic election in 2024. As of this writing, he has served six months of his second term. His call for term limits, posted recently on Truth Social, was not a veiled assertion of power but a renunciation of its permanence. This is not the rhetoric of a monarch. It is a challenge to the real absolutists of our time, career politicians who have clung to power longer than the average king of England.

From the Norman Conquest in 1066 to the present day, the average reign of a British monarch has been just over twenty-two years. Some have ruled longer, Elizabeth II for seventy years, but many, especially in…

