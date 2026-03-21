How Predators Get Personal Information

(The Organic Prepper) - Imagine this conversation with a stranger in line at the grocery store.

Stranger: Your daughter is so cute!

You: Thank you, her name is Jane. She’s 3 years old.

Stranger to Jane: Hi, Jane! Do you have any brothers and sisters?

You: She sure does. We’re on our way to John Smith Private Elementary School next to pick them up.

Stranger: Oh, my niece goes to John Smith. But it’s such a long drive for her parents, in the middle of that industrial area. They’re over in the Springside neighborhood.

You: We live closer – we’re just in Autumnside. Well, nice talking to you! I have to run.

You go out to your car and unlock it with your key that has your bright blue health club membership card on the keychain. As you’re loading the groceries in, the stranger has purchased the individual item and walked past your vehicle, waving at Jane who is still sitting in the cart.

On the back of the car window is your stick figure family of a mom, 3 kids, and a cat. One stick figure child is on…

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