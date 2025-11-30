We’re finally learning why the federal government didn’t want people using alternative treatments during the pandemic

Think back to the pandemic and you might remember how then-president Trump supported the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Trump was lambasted by the mainstream media, democrats, and even some bureaucrats.

It turns out the Deep State was behind the attack on Trump and alternatives to Big Pharma injections.

Why the Deep State FORBADE the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

Now that we are a few years out of the pandemic, the truth is finally emerging. The Deep State savaged hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for power and profit. Both alternative medications had to be eliminated from consideration for Big Pharma jabs to be approved for emergency use.

The legacy media doesn’t want you to know that if there were effective treatments available, Big Pharma’s jabs wouldn’t have been rolled out. Big Pharma owns our politicians.

The discrediting of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin was quid pro quo for Big Pharma soft money political campaign donations. The pharmaceutical companies scratched politicians’ backs and they returned the favor with…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight