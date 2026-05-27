A Beautiful article from Memphissippi over on the Old Glory Club. Well done! - DD

( Memphissippi, Old Glory Club) - A couple of months ago, I was searching for something on the Internet and was inadvertently redirected to Ancestry.com. I was unable to view the document I wanted to look at without creating a profile, but I saw they were offering me a free two-week trial, so I thought, What the heck? and signed up.

Now I am not someone who is unaware of my family history. I have for my entire life been told stories and family legends that go back a hundred and fifty years, and I had a pretty firm understanding of the ethnic heritage of each of my four grandparents’ paternal lines. With that said, once I began navigating the Ancestry features and resources, I was delighted by the enormous trove of documents suddenly at my disposal. I’ll come back to this topic later with some specifics, but here I want to digress to address another subject that has been bothering me since it happened.

(Note: This is, or should be, a trite opinion in our spheres at this point, but each and every one of you should do deep dives into your family history and have a vast knowledge of it; I can’t remember the last time I saw any of the Ancestry or equivalent research services mentioned in an article or post.)

A Visit with Maw Maw

It was the first Sunday following my initial wave of Ancestry research, and I had attended church that morning with my wife and…

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