Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur
3h

Awhile back, I came to the conclusion that both political cults operate in the same way. They use the Delphi Technique to ensure that "their" candidates are the candidates the electorate is forced to choose from. It is not a coincidence that almost every Republican politician, once in (s)elected office, acts at a RINO ..., this is by design!

Of course, these miscreants are allowed to appear to be representing the electorate. This is part of the con, but when TEPTB (The Evil Predators That Be) who control governments, politics, and (s)elections all over the globe from outside of government want something done, or not done, they turn to the RINOs they (s)elected and supported to carry their water.

If a candidate is (s)elected and supported by the leadership of the political cult, he/she is controlled by the leadership of the political cult. Those who control "The System" know this, the vast majority of the electorate in each political cult do not!

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