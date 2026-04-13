Alaska can’t ditch RINO legislators if conservative candidates don’t challenge

(The Alaska Watchman) - Alaska is halfway through another legislative session where the Democratic minority in both houses is setting the agenda. They can do this because seven Republicans joined with them to form governing caucuses. Fortunately, this is an election year, and conservative voters can correct the situation by voting the seven out of office, but that will only be possible if they get Republican challengers. Unfortunately, no one has yet stepped up to run against them.

If the voters were able to remove the seven from office, it would not only turn the next legislature more conservative, but it would also be a powerful lesson to future GOP officeholders not to subvert the will of the voters.

However, no conservative has yet decided to mount a challenge against them, which made me wonder if the seven RINOs might actually represent relatively liberal districts, and their defections to the Democrats aligned with the will of their voters. To answer that question, I used the most reliable liberal/conservative indicator I could find, which is how their districts voted for president in the 2024 election. That data can be seen in Table 1.

The pink cells in…

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