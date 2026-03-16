Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Patriot Historian 76's avatar
Patriot Historian 76
1h

I could not agree with you more, it is this lack of understanding and entitlement of Liberty and Freedom that has allowed the Criminal Syndicate to erode the Liberties and Freedoms we have. Ultimately it is up to every individual generation to live it and teach it to the next.

It's this very lapse in teaching that puts us where we are today. America needs to Wake up!

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
1h

Consider that the average literacy rate around 1800 was 97% in the U.S. Nowadays, we do not have a population with a high enough literacy rate to understand much of anything, much less a republic.

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