The Road to the Restored Republic
The road to restoration is not a single event. It is a continuous process of reform, participation, and vigilance.
The road to restoration is not a single event. It is a continuous process of reform, participation, and vigilance.
(Anonymous) - The idea of a restored republic is not new. It echoes back to the founding vision of the United States of America, a constitutional system rooted in individual liberty, limited government, and the consent of the governed. For many Americans today, the phrase reflects a belief that the nation has drifted from its constitutional foundations and must find its way back to first principles.
But what does that road actually look like?
A republic cannot function if its citizens do not understand it. The framers of the United States Constitution expected an informed and engaged population. Civic education, once a pillar of American schooling, has steadily eroded. The road forward begins with renewed emphasis on constitutional education, public understanding of federalism and separation of powers, and respect for the Bill of Rights as a restraint on government. A restored republic starts with citizens who know both their rights and their responsibilities.
Public trust declines when institutions appear unaccountable. The strength of a republic depends on transparency in governance and equal application of the law. Restoration requires clear oversight of…
I could not agree with you more, it is this lack of understanding and entitlement of Liberty and Freedom that has allowed the Criminal Syndicate to erode the Liberties and Freedoms we have. Ultimately it is up to every individual generation to live it and teach it to the next.
It's this very lapse in teaching that puts us where we are today. America needs to Wake up!
Consider that the average literacy rate around 1800 was 97% in the U.S. Nowadays, we do not have a population with a high enough literacy rate to understand much of anything, much less a republic.