Is Political Violence OK? Some College Courses Suggest Yes

Where do young people learn that it’s OK to kill over political differences? Look no further than what they’re taught in school.

There, college professors routinely assign books by leaders of radical groups that murdered people to advance their political goals. These blood-drenched terrorists are presented as positive role models, and their violence is romanticized as advancing justice.

Take, for example, how frequently the works of Angela Davis are assigned in college courses. According to Open Syllabus, books by Davis appear over 2,000 times in syllabi collected from U.S. universities.

Davis rose to infamy as a leader of the Black Panther revolutionary movement when she bought the guns used in a 1970 takeover of a California courthouse. That takeover led to the death of a judge and serious injury to a district attorney and a member of the jury.

After being indicted, Davis went underground, and the FBI placed her on its 10 Most Wanted list. While Davis was eventually caught, tried, and acquitted on the claim that she did not know what the guns were going to be used for, she never shrank from her role as leader of a revolutionary movement—and she never expressed remorse for those that her movement killed.

Despite Davis’ sordid past, she is lionized in…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight