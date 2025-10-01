Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
2h

Years ago, my Daddy told me, "Those who can do, those who can't do teach: It took me a few years to understand just how smart my Daddy was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture