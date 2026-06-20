The “Bloop Tube” - The M79 launcher for the Modern Minuteman...

(I’ve lugged one of these around many more years ago than I want to count. It was a fun weapon to shoot, easy to carry, but superseded by the quicker M203 which gave you more to defend yourself with than a .45. Never did get to fire any of those mythical flechette rounds through it. - DD)

(The Modern Minuteman) - The “Bloop Tube”, the “Thumper”, or “Big Ed” or whatever other nicknames it was given by troops who used it the field. The iconic M79 had a reputation for being flexible, responsive, and accurate which made it a game changer. The M79 served as the platoon leader’s artillery.

We all have seen videos and pictures of this iconic 40mm Grenade launcher (including the M203 as well). Troops laying down some severe hate from a couple hundred yards away. Well there’s some legit civilian versions available out there in “friendly” 37mm that can have its uses in the field too. So let’s check it out…

But First… ***Lets cover the legalities of the 37m launcher here…

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