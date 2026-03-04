Another SPLC Attack On Liberty Counsel

(Liberty Counsel) - For over a decade, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has attacked Liberty Counsel with “lawfare” via a frivolous lawsuit with SPLC’s client, Janet Jenkins, demanding we pay her 200 BILLION dollars (That’s double Bill Gates’ entire net worth, by the way).

The SPLC claimed that Liberty Counsel helped Jenkins’ former civil union partner, Lisa Miller, and Lisa’s biological daughter flee the country. Nothing could be further from the truth. The federal court agreed with us, but the SPLC has just filed a brief that makes my blood pressure rise.

After a decade and more than 11,000 hours, 25 depositions, and thousands of exhibits, Liberty Counsel confronted every lie from the SPLC and Jenkins. I have never seen such dishonesty as in this case. On April 1, 2025, a federal court agreed with us. But the SPLC appealed the case, and on Thanksgiving Eve, filed a brief full of lies that totally ignores the record evidence. They’ve seen all the evidence. They know they can’t win. But they are appealing anyway in an effort to…

