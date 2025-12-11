The Nine-Step Model Toward Civil War: No. 7 Is Just Beginning

Six Democrats in the US Senate & US House released an ad urging military members to defy Commander in Chief Trump’s orders, that is, to mutiny. Democrats are trying to create a trigger (Step No. 8) which will cause civil war.

COMPLETED:

Step #1: Loss of civic trust, when people stop believing the system is fair. When faith in the rules collapses, the republic begins to wobble. America entered this phase years ago. From this American’s point of view this step began around 2000, when systemic discrimination against “whites” in academia, in the workforce and in virtually all arenas could no longer be hidden under the outdated rubric of “affirmative action.”

Step #2: Polarization hardens into “identity.” At this phase, politics stops being about policy, and starts being about who one is as a person. The Left has divided Americans into “oppressors” and “oppressed.” Although this started during the Clinton Administration, most Americans did not recognize it until rather recently. I, for example, never viewed myself as a “white American,” just an American, UNTIL Liberals who didn’t even know me started spewing nonsensical pejoratives at me simply because of my skin color (2020). Though I am not wealthy, all of a sudden I had “white privilege” despite the fact that I never had anything handed to me and what I have, I earned through my own labors & initiative.

Step #3: Breakdown of the gatekeepers, such as the church, universities, media, political parties. When they fail, extremism fills the vacuum. This phase was developing at the same time Step #1 and Step #2 were developing. The Democrat Party was slowly being taken over by the hate-filled Hard Left. The party has now reached the…

