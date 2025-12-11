Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

That’s why I have lead instead of silver and have been shooting birds with matrix moves for over four decades so good luck with that libtards‼️‼️‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture