How a Supreme Court Ruling Flooded Oklahoma and America with Dark Money and Undermined True Statesmanship

(The Sooner Sentinel) - January 28, 2026—Here in Oklahoma hardworking ranchers and small-business owners grapple with drought, rising costs, and bureaucratic red tape, where the integrity of our political system should be a beacon of hope. Instead, it’s shrouded in shadows cast by unchecked corporate cash and anonymous political campaign donors. It seems our federal, state, and local politicians are now for sale to the highest bidder. Fifteen years ago, on January 21, 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission pried open the floodgates for “dark money”, unlimited and undisclosed contributions that have warped our elections, empowered lobbyists, and eroded the very notion of public service as a humble duty rather than a lucrative gig.

This investigative report, drawing on extensive research and local insights, exposes how Citizens United has corrupted politics nationwide and right here in the Sooner State, turning our political campaigns into auctions for the highest bidder…

