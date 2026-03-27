Oh My! Running While Southern! But a DSA or BLM Member Would Be Fine.

(Dixie Drudge) - You can have ANY view you want as longas it it not ours.

In case you have not figured it out there is only one HATE that is acceptable in post-modern Amerika, the hatred of Southern white people, bonus points if they are traditional Southern white people. According to media, leftists, RINO’s and the other beautiful plastic people, we are not welcome in our own homeland unless it is to fight one of THEIR wars. If you want to contribute in any other way than donations to THEIR pet projects no thanks.

We’ve seen it time and time again. You can commit crimes. You can lie, cheat, and steal. You can belong to the most subversive organizations. You can even be a rampant pedophile. It’s fine as long as you belong to the right group in the New Amerikan caste system. Democrat Senator Robert Byrd (WV) was even a Klansman.

But, he was THEIR klansman.

Enter Brandon Herrera, a well-known 2nd Amendment advocate and the Republican candidate endorsed by Donald Trump in Texas’s 23rd congressional district. Brandon is a proud SCV member. That’s something even RINOs would have never even noticed in the past. Since early-onset Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken hold, even RINOs are out to get anyone who doesn’t fit into to their milquetoast mold.

The weapon of choice this time was a fly-by-night rag called the MeidasTouch News. Actually, not even a rag anymore. The delivery was by JD Wolf, one of few writers for what appears to be just another anti-MAGA smear blog with a Google news feed.

Brandon Herrera has apparently committed the unpardonable sin of not only being a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, but worse, he has been an ACTIVE member. He attended meetings. Went to events. He even made a recruitment video. If this wasn’t heinous enough, shield the eyes of small children, Herrera wore a Confederate uniform while participating in memorial services and commemorations.

In other words, he was a good and active member of an organization to honor his ancestors, who happen to be black-listed by the Amerikan left.

Curiously, the articles contain no comments from Herrera, but invited his obese Dem opponent for her typical input on his SCV membership and also his historical firearms videos:

“Whether honoring the fight to preserve slavery (as in the video) or celebrating the weapons used to murder millions of Jews, or just having a flippant attitude about the gravity of these things - Brandon Hererra has consistently been on the wrong side of history. Someone with these deeply held beliefs has no place in the U.S. Congress and certainly does not represent the values of the people of South and West Texas.”

Last time I looked, Texans outside anywhere but a few Dem enclaves still honor their history and those who strive to preserve it. They like plain speaking and guts. They don’t like lies, half-truths and smear jobs from leftist politicians and their mouthpieces. True to form, Real Texans should deliver for Brandon Herrera at election time.

The Smear Jobs:

Hidden Video Shows GOP Candidate Promoting Confederate Group

GOP Candidate Wore Confederate Uniform Multiple Times

Brandon Herrera and Matt Gaetz campaigning in 2024 - Instagram

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