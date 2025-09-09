Smithsonian Celebrates Violent Racist Cult

Yes, the Smithsonian Institution is just as bad as President Donald Trump has said, if not worse.

President Trump has taken aim at the leftist propaganda that the Smithsonian passes off as sober, objective history in its museum exhibits, and the establishment media is, of course, in a total uproar. The Daily Kos denounced the alleged “rush to whitewash U.S. history at the Smithsonian museums.” In this instance, “whitewash” means to “remove leftist bias.” Meanwhile, DW says: “Critics warn of historical erasure, while museum-goers and historians emphasize the importance of confronting the past.” See, if we focus on anything but America’s past sins and evils, we’re not “confronting the past.”

“The assault on the Smithsonian,” the Guardian warns darkly, “comes wrapped, as it were, as part of a broader attack on democracy, scenes of which we see playing out every day.” As is so often the case when leftists talk about “democracy,” the word in that sentence means “leftist control of the political system and the public discourse.” Trump is breaking that hegemony, and that’s one key reason why they hate him with such passionate intensity.

Yet once again (surprise, surprise), Trump is right. The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that “the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian Institution center in Washington, D.C., features exhibits that glorify violent radical groups like the Nation of Islam (NOI) and offer historical falsehoods on…

