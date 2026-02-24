A Remnant Still -- By the Grace of God

(Free Florida First) - Free Florida First has booths at several local festivals through out the year. We are able to interact with scores of folks, and for those who sign up for our flag raffle, we are able to share a sample of our weekly mailing.

Giving out hand held flags to the youth that visit with us is always a tremendous blessing, and who knows what the Lord may bring forth from those seeds that are planted.

Free Florida First is a group of five or six “regulars.” Most of us are in our 70s. Our one “youth” is still in his 60s.

More often than not, our meetings consist of only our regulars, though from time to time we may have some visitors. We do, however, share audio and handouts from our meetings with over 400 folks on our email list.

I’ve said these things that I might make a few of points:

The Lord is working through a remnant. If you search the Scriptures you will find that He has always done so. Don’t waste your time and energy attempting to gather…

