They’re Not Going to Just Hand It Over: Why We Need to Stop Pretending Otherwise

(Spencer Gray) - Look, I know this is uncomfortable. I know we’ve been trained and conditioned to treat certain topics like conversational landmines. Revolution. Force. Armed resistance. These words make polite company squirm. We’ve learned to change the subject, to moderate our language, to believe that even thinking these thoughts makes us dangerous extremists rather than people who’ve simply read a history book.

But here’s the thing: I’m tired of pretending. I’m tired of watching us collectively engage in this elaborate performance where we act like the people hoarding all the wealth and power are going to wake up one day, look at their overflowing bank accounts and private islands, and say, “You know what? This isn’t fair. Here, take it back.”

That’s not how this works. That’s not how this has ever worked.

So let’s have the conversation we’re not supposed to have. Let’s talk about what history actually teaches us, what revolutionary thinkers actually understood, and why our liberal squeamishness about guns and force isn’t enlightened pacifism, it’s just another way the system keeps us…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight