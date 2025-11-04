Alabama AG Marshall praises FBI decision to cut ties Southern Poverty Law Center

There’s no love lost between the Southern Poverty Law Center and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who recently praised the FBI’s decision to cut all ties with the organization.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel formally announced a complete separation from any associations with the Montgomery-based SPLC, referring to it as a “partisan smear machine.” Marshall applauded the move, saying it was about time the organization received some pushback.

“I think it’s an amen, right? The SPLC is no friend to the state of Alabama, and clearly not a friend to conservative causes,” Marshall said Friday on “Rightside Radio.”

“I was a little bit surprised to see, actually, Director Patel’s order. I didn’t know there was really any nexus that was involved between the FBI and them,” he added. “The only thing I ever saw historically was some discussion around sovereign citizens and what the SPLC was doing there. But beyond that, I had no idea that there was ever any connection.”

The SPLC has been criticized for its alleged influence on Democrat leadership, its partisan use of its “hate map,” and, recently, for playing a role in inciting the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — an accusation leveled by…

