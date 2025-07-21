On this date in 1861…

Confederate troops routed the invading federal army at the First Battle of Manassas, Virginia. The federal hopes for a quick and decisive defeat of Confederate troops ended in an embarrassing stampede back to Washington D.C. that left a trail of discarded guns and equipment all the way.

Other Years:

1865 – Bill Hickok killed Confederate veteran Dave Tutt in the first recorded fast-draw showdown of the Wild-West era across the public square in Springfield, Missouri.

1873 – The James–Younger Gang was blamed for the first successful train robbery at Adair, Iowa.

1925 – In Dayton, Tennessee, John T. Scopes was convicted and fined $100 for violating the state prohibition on teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution.

1957 – Althea Gibson of Clarendon County, South Carolina became the first black woman to win a major U.S. tennis title, the Women’s National clay-court singles competition.

2002 – WorldCom Inc. (MCI) headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia filed for what at the time it was the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ending NASA’s space shuttle program.

