The Stones Cry Out! Hillary Knows She Has It Coming
Hillary Clinton is Terrified of a 'Revolution' — And She Should Be
Hillary Clinton is Terrified of a ‘Revolution’ — And She Should Be
(Patrick Dennis, American Liberty Report) - Hillary Clinton is back from whatever wine cave she’s been hiding in, and she’s got a new fear to share with the class: a populist “revolution” is preventing the United States from becoming a “rainbow nation.” She dropped this gem at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition conference in Chicago — the organization founded by the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away in February 2026 — and somehow managed to make it all about herself. Again.
“We are in a counterrevolution,” Clinton declared, warning that dark forces — that’s code word for MAGA, by the way — are undoing all the “progress” her side spent decades building. She went on to insist that “we have to reconstitute the movements that moved us forward,” which is Democrat-speak for “we need to figure out why nobody’s listening to us anymore.”
Gee, Hillary, maybe it started when you called half the country “deplorables.” Just a thought.
She wasn’t alone in the doom-and-gloom department, either. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed up to…
There are multiple FBI agent reports of This satanic BITCH torturing young girls to death by flaying. MULTIPLE. John Podesta, Killery's point man denying 'Pizzagate', has been arrested for pedo-related crimes.
Unthinkable, satanic outrages that have been soundly pinned on Killery may actually understate the problem.
The Left, in near totality, is beyond evil and must be eradicated.
Pay off the national debt by raffling off $1000 tickets for the opportunity to trip the trap door on ole pantsuit