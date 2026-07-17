Hillary Clinton is Terrified of a ‘Revolution’ — And She Should Be

(Patrick Dennis, American Liberty Report) - Hillary Clinton is back from whatever wine cave she’s been hiding in, and she’s got a new fear to share with the class: a populist “revolution” is preventing the United States from becoming a “rainbow nation.” She dropped this gem at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition conference in Chicago — the organization founded by the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away in February 2026 — and somehow managed to make it all about herself. Again.

“We are in a counterrevolution,” Clinton declared, warning that dark forces — that’s code word for MAGA, by the way — are undoing all the “progress” her side spent decades building. She went on to insist that “we have to reconstitute the movements that moved us forward,” which is Democrat-speak for “we need to figure out why nobody’s listening to us anymore.”

Gee, Hillary, maybe it started when you called half the country “deplorables.” Just a thought.

She wasn’t alone in the doom-and-gloom department, either. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed up to…

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