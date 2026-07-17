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Gene Currivan's avatar
Gene Currivan
5h

There are multiple FBI agent reports of This satanic BITCH torturing young girls to death by flaying. MULTIPLE. John Podesta, Killery's point man denying 'Pizzagate', has been arrested for pedo-related crimes.

Unthinkable, satanic outrages that have been soundly pinned on Killery may actually understate the problem.

The Left, in near totality, is beyond evil and must be eradicated.

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
37m

Pay off the national debt by raffling off $1000 tickets for the opportunity to trip the trap door on ole pantsuit

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