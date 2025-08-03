3 August 1975
On this date in 1975…
The Louisiana Superdome was dedicated in New Orleans, Louisiana. At that time, it was the largest enclosed stadium in the world.
Other Years:
1676 – Nathaniel Bacon of the ill-fated “Bacon’s Rebellion” published his “Declaration of the People of Virginia.”
1861 – A federal fleet bombarded Galveston, Texas.
1936 – Alabama native Jesse Owens won the first of four gold medals at the Berlin Olympic Games.
1984 – Mary Lou Retton of western Virginia won a gold medal for gymnastics at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
1985 – Mail service returned to the nudist colony in Paradise Lake, after residents promised that they’d wear clothes or stay out of sight during deliveries.
2008 – Actor Morgan Freeman was injured in an automobile accident near Ruleville, Mississippi, when his car flipped over several times on the highway.
Read ‘Why Know Southern History?’
There’s Plenty More to See At Our Sister Site ‘Southern Nation News’ for the best Southern News from Dixie Drudge
Copyright 2025, KnowSouthernHistory.Org