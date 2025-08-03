The Louisiana Superdome was dedicated in New Orleans, Louisiana. At that time, it was the largest enclosed stadium in the world.

1676 – Nathaniel Bacon of the ill-fated “Bacon’s Rebellion” published his “Declaration of the People of Virginia.”

1861 – A federal fleet bombarded Galveston, Texas.

1936 – Alabama native Jesse Owens won the first of four gold medals at the Berlin Olympic Games.

1984 – Mary Lou Retton of western Virginia won a gold medal for gymnastics at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

1985 – Mail service returned to the nudist colony in Paradise Lake, after residents promised that they’d wear clothes or stay out of sight during deliveries.