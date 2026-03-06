Should we allow counties to secede from a state without its permission?

(Red-State Secession) - On one hand, in the American system, The People of a state are the locus of ultimate sovereignty, according to the Declaration of Independence, not the people of a county, or even the people of the Union.

On the other hand, in hindsight, people would be happier if state lines had been drawn much differently.

On the first hand, state identity/pride/bias is very real, according to studies. Not as strong as nationalism, but of the same kind, depending on the state. Polling of Texas & Florida shows that people don’t want their state split.

Since the US Constitution was adopted, state lines have been relocated slightly more than a couple dozen times, but only twice have they relocated populated areas. That was in 1863 when one county, and then another county of Virginia relocated to West Virginia.

On the other hand, could we have county-by-county referendums just once to redraw the lines? The US has ossified since it seceded from Great Britain 250 years years ago, and some states haven’t changed shape in 4 centuries.

State law means more if the bulk of the population isn’t within a few minutes travel of another state’s law. A state prohibition on abortion doesn’t mean much if much of the state’s population lives one bridge away from an abortion center in another state.

Ideally, each of our nation’s greatest metro areas would have a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight