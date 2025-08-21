Tulsi Gabbard Sets the Record Straight on Obama & His Henchmen

From Tulsi Gabbard

“In case you missed it, here is the evidence I released previously exposing the truth about Russiagate:

New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”

Per President Donald Trump’s directive, Gabbard declassified a House Intelligence oversight majority staff report.

It exposed how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment.

“They knew it was false. This report promoted the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election.”

“In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people. They worked with their partners in the media to promote the lie. Their goal was to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump. This was essentially enacting a years-long coup against him.”

Here are the top Obama Russia Hoax lies debunked by today’s release…

See More...

