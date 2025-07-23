On this date in 1865…

The war crimes trial of Confederate Major, Swiss citizen, and Andersonville prison commandant Henry Wirz began in a show trial similar to that given Mary Surratt, Dr. Samuel Mudd, and others at the end of the War of Northern Aggression. He was charged with 13 murders. One of those he supposedly committed was said to have occurred in February of 1864, before Wirz even arrived at Andersonville. Of the other 12 charges of murder, each and every one of the victims’ names was unknown.

Other Years:

1832 – The Eastern Cherokee held a council with special envoy Elisha Chester in Red Clay, Tennessee and reject U.S. President Andrew Jackson’s proposals for their removal to Indian Territory. The refuse to hold further negotiations as long as the federal government fails to live up to its previous treaties.

1863 – The first 60 midshipmen were assigned to the Confederate Naval Academy on board the Confederate States School Ship C.S.S. Patrick Henry.

1864 – The Confederate cruiser C.S.S. Tallahassee was commissioned as a commerce raider.

1904 – The ice cream cone was invented by Charles E. Menches during the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis, Missouri.

