A look at the new plan to divide California into two states. You Might be surprised at how many times Kalifornia secession has been attempted.

A new California secession proposal is making the rounds again. Here’s a look at the proposal and other notable failed attempts to carve up the state. There have been at least 220 attempts to break up California.

After the state government’s Democratic push to get a redistricting proposal on the ballot for a special election, James Gallagher, the Republican leader of the California Assembly pitched the idea of splitting California into two states. See the map below.

How statehood is granted

The Constitution says statehood requires the approval of the U.S. Congress and the state’s Legislature. The territory applying for statehood must have a certain minimum population and a majority of its residents must favor statehood. The process can take decades.

The last state to successfully secede was West Virginia in 1863.

1. The territory holds a referendum vote to determine the people’s desire for or against statehood.

2. Should a majority vote to seek statehood, the territory petitions the U.S. Congress for statehood.

3. The territory, if it has not already done so, is required to adopt a form of …

