CAIR and Co. Gloats over Temporary Win from Activist Judge in Florida

(CAIR.com) - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Akeel & Valentine, CAIR Legal Defense Fund (CAIR LDF), and the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA) today won an injunction in a federal lawsuit challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “blatantly unconstitutional” executive order targeting the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, and its Florida chapter, CAIR-Florida.

In his ruling, United States District Judge Mark E. Walker wrote in part:

“The question before this Court is whether the Governor can, in a non-emergency situation, unilaterally designate one of the largest Muslim civil rights groups in America as a ‘terrorist organization’ and withhold government benefits from anyone providing material support or resources to the group.

This Court finds he cannot. The First Amendment bars the Governor from continuing the troubling trend of using an executive office to make a political statement at the expense of others’ constitutional rights.”

“Today’s ruling is a decisive victory for the Constitution and for the principle that no governor can place themselves above the law,” said Scott McCoy, deputy legal director, SPLC. “Governor DeSantis attempted to…

