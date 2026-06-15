John Rolfe: The Hero Who Twice Saved Virginia

(The American Tribune) - This is the tale of the heroic John Rolfe, the English farmer and gentleman who saved the fledgling colony of Virginia not once, but twice. In this episode, we describe how Rolfe smuggled Orinoco tobacco into Virginia, and used his unique skills to learn how to cultivate it and save the broke colony from financial collapse. We then tell the true story of Rolfe’s fairy tale-like marriage to Pocahontas, focusing on how the marriage created the colony-saving “Peace of Pocahontas” and how London Society in the Court of King James I viewed her with immense interest and respect.

We then turn to how John Rolfe died, discussing the 1622 Indian Massacre that he tried and failed to stop, but why his previous work to save the colony ensured the 1622 disaster wasn’t enough to totally…

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