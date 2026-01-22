“MLFA, CAIR LDF, SPLC and Akeel & Valentine sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Over ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’ Executive Order.”

(Muslim Legal Fund) - Today, Akeel & Valentine, CAIR Legal Defense Fund (CAIR LDF), the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced the filing of a federal lawsuit challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “blatantly unconstitutional” executive order targeting the Council on American-Islamic Relations, America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, and its Florida chapter, CAIR-Florida.

In a statement, Muslim Legal Fund of America Legal Director Marium Uddin said:

"MLFA is proud to once again confront another rogue governor's lawless attempt to silence CAIR and the broader American Muslim community due to their activism. Just as racist governors once targeted the NAACP using baseless witch hunts, illegal executive orders and bigoted conspiracy theories because of its successful advocacy of civil rights for Black Americans, Governor DeSantis targets CAIR today with this illegal executive order because of its successful advocacy for…

