The Usual Dem & RINO Suspects Try To Derail Reconciliation and Base Name Restorations
Bipartisan push grows to restore Army base names, undoing Hegseth’s changes
Bipartisan push grows to restore Army base names, undoing Hegseth’s changes
Lawmakers are taking steps to stop Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from reinstating Confederate-associated names on Army installations. The dispute is tied to the annual defense policy bill, which passed the Republican-led House last week and included a measure halting Hegseth’s actions.
Members said the congressional commission whose work concluded in 2023 should stand; it renamed posts for women, minorities, generals and military families, according to The Washington Post.
Earlier in 2025, Hegseth reversed the new designations, restoring Fort Liberty in North Carolina to Fort Bragg and Fort Moore in Georgia to Fort Benning. Pentagon officials argued the reverted names now commemorate World War II paratrooper Roland Bragg and World War I veteran Fred Benning, not Confederates.
Lawmakers from both parties said the effort sidestepped the 2021 law mandating the removal of Confederate-linked names.
How are lawmakers responding?
Members of both parties have introduced amendments to stop Hegseth’s renaming effort.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia advanced a measure targeting three bases in his state, and Georgia’s Democratic senators pressed to include two sites in theirs. In the House, Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington led an amendment that passed with unexpected bipartisan support.
Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican and retired Air Force general, said he supported Strickland in blocking Hegseth’s plan. “They were bad generals. They were traitors to the country,” he said.
Bacon also criticized…
Representative Don Bacon
13906 Gold Circle
Suite 101
Omaha, NE 68144
26 September, 2025
Dear Representative Bacon,
In reference to your support of Representative Strickland’s opposition to restoring military bases to their proper names, you stated the following, “They were bad generals. They were traitors to the country”, speaking about Confederate generals. I’ll concede that Bragg was not a great general, but for you to have the audacity to call any Confederate a traitor just shows your total ignorance of our history, and confirms your complete indoctrination by our government indoctrination centers (public schools).
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Salmon P. Chase stated that no Confederate could be tried for treason because, by the Constitution, secession is not illegal. He said that if any Confederate was tried, what was won on the battlefield would be lost in court. No Confederate was tried, though President Jefferson Davis waited two years in prison for a trial he wanted, but never got.
I submit to you that it was Lincoln and his criminal comrades who committed treason by waging war on other states, as defined in the Constitution, Article III, Section 3. If secession was not legal, then why did Northern Representatives try to get an amendment passed making secession illegal? In the months before Lincoln’s inauguration, Representatives Daniel E. Sickles of New York, Thomas B. Florence of Pennsylvania, and Orris S. Ferry of Connecticut proposed constitutional amendments to prohibit secession. This would suggest that members of Congress understood at the time that secession was in fact constitutional; otherwise, why bother outlawing it?
We who are the descendants of good, brave, Confederate soldiers are fed up with you cultural Marxists trying to wipe out everything connected to the Confederacy. Our ancestors fought to defend their homes and families from an illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists and rapists at the orders of the tyrant and despot, Abraham Lincoln. He destroyed the Republic of our Founders, by his own admission, yet he is deified, lauded, and praised. He has a memorial in Washington, DC, his head on Mount Rushmore, and his face on the five dollar bill. All of these should be removed. He approved of total war waged upon innocent Southern civilian old men, women, and children. The Yankee atrocities are very well documented.
Those of you who oppose the restoring of the names to the military bases, and the restoring of the Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery are a disgrace to this country, and do not know enough about our history from 1861 to 1865 to fill a thimble. Enclosed you will find some history brochures that do tell the truth about our history. Hopefully, you may learn something form them.
We will not be silent. Our ancestors fought for the right to self-govern, and that right was denied them. They also suffered through years of terrorism, abuse, and theft during Occupation (Reconstruction). We demand that you leave the names of our military bases alone, and stop creating roadblocks to the Reconciliation Memorial going back to its rightful place. Elizabeth Warren started this costly and ridiculous mess, along with the Shaming Commission. The changes never should have taken place to start with. The right thing to do is to allow things to be restored as they were.
God Bless the South!
Jeff Paulk