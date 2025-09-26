Bipartisan push grows to restore Army base names, undoing Hegseth’s changes

Lawmakers are taking steps to stop Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from reinstating Confederate-associated names on Army installations. The dispute is tied to the annual defense policy bill, which passed the Republican-led House last week and included a measure halting Hegseth’s actions.

Members said the congressional commission whose work concluded in 2023 should stand; it renamed posts for women, minorities, generals and military families, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier in 2025, Hegseth reversed the new designations, restoring Fort Liberty in North Carolina to Fort Bragg and Fort Moore in Georgia to Fort Benning. Pentagon officials argued the reverted names now commemorate World War II paratrooper Roland Bragg and World War I veteran Fred Benning, not Confederates.

Lawmakers from both parties said the effort sidestepped the 2021 law mandating the removal of Confederate-linked names.

How are lawmakers responding?

Members of both parties have introduced amendments to stop Hegseth’s renaming effort.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia advanced a measure targeting three bases in his state, and Georgia’s Democratic senators pressed to include two sites in theirs. In the House, Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington led an amendment that passed with unexpected bipartisan support.

Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican and retired Air Force general, said he supported Strickland in blocking Hegseth’s plan. “They were bad generals. They were traitors to the country,” he said.

Bacon also criticized…

