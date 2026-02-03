The VERY Predictable End of Liberal Democracy
(American Partisan) - t was always going to end this way.
Liberal democracy has a built-in fatal flaw which guaranteed we would eventually reach this point.
And what guarantees violence isn’t actually immigration or ICE or even Leftist radicalism resulting in them engaged in isolated terrorist attacks or ridiculous acts of political martyrdom. Those are all the ascetics, not the mechanism itself driving us to conflict.
The mechanism is the liberal insistence that existential conflicts be treated as a procedural dispute rather than a clash of wills.
But politics can’t run on procedural neutrality forever.
The system has trained everyone to deny enmity at the same time that reality continues to reward those who still operate as if enmity exists.
The Left first discovered this contradiction during the post-Cold War period and used that knowledge to launch the ‘Great Awokening.’ The Right came late to this realization but began to increasingly respond in kind after COVID, summer of 2020, and the Biden administration. And so the Left’s response will be to up the ante yet again, which will only be followed by yet more backlash from the Right.
This dynamic has steadily radicalized both sides, creating a positive feedback loop that will eventually…
'It’s too late to put the brakes on this train. We’re in a race to see which side destroys the other first.'
Well, we've got most of the guns & ammo by far. And although our numbers are roughly equal, a glance at any recent US county-by-county electoral map indicates that our violent woke hipster yuppie opponents have isolated themselves in a striking few urban enclaves.
This sets us up perfectly for a nifty neo-Maoist strategy: Consolidate the countryside, then isolate and blockade the cities. Cut the power, cut the water, block the roads. Establish tightly guarded camps just inside the ring of roadblocks to house the inevitable refugee outflow: Disarm 'em, feed 'em and keep 'em warm - but DON'T let them fan out into the countryside. Last thing we need is bands of looters (and worse) roving behind us.
Hunger, thirst, cold, dark, illness, looting and infighting will do most of our work inside the cities. It won't be Donbass, we won't have to fight building to building.
But there are obvious problems with this scenario. It requires organization, and we're afraid to organize. Far as I can tell, it's only the violent hipsters who have teams, dispatchers and Signal chats. That's because almost nobody on our side has what my Afghan friends call a 'revolutionary mindset.'
Trotsky said it best: ‘Despite the unquestionable greatness of the Anglo-Saxon genius, it is impossible not to see that the laws of revolutions are least understood precisely in the Anglo-Saxon countries ... [T]he explanation for this lies, on the one hand, in the fact that the very appearance of revolution in these countries relates to a long-distant past, and evokes in official “sociologists” a condescending smile, as would childish pranks. On the other hand, pragmatism, so characteristic of Anglo-Saxon thinking, is least of all useful for understanding revolutionary crises.’ [ed. note: By 'pragmatism' Trotsky mostly means what we call 'rule of law'.]
This applies equally to counterrevolution. To mount a counterrevolution, as I've written elsewhere, we must 'swallow our pride, and accept that techniques and strategies that won wars against tyrants (some of them "our bastards") in Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Cuba and other "shithole countries," might be of great use to us today.' https://jackmccord.substack.com/p/counterrevolution-part-1-attitude
