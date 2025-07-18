From the Virginia Flaggers:

In September, The Virginia Flaggers will hold our 14th annual Anniversary Picnic and auction at Lee-Jackson Memorial Park. At the flag circle , there is a beautiful memorial brick plaza. Bricks can be purchased to honor the memory of a Confederate soldier, a family member, or just to honor an individual or organization. All proceeds support the upkeep and development of Lee-Jackson Memorial Park.

As part of the events of the day, we will hold a special brick laying ceremony, in cooperation with The Stonewall Brigade SCV Camp. Attendees can choose to have a part in the ceremony and the setting of any bricks purchased before August 1st. We will also install bricks for those who are unable to attend.

Donating Memorial Bricks is an excellent way to show your support for Lee-Jackson Memorial Park. You can donate a brick and customize the bricks with your name, an organization, or an ancestor or loved one you wish to honor. Memorial Park Bricks come in two sizes (small bricks are 4"x8" and large bricks are 8"x8"). To order, click on the link below, scroll down to the Memorial Brick Plaza section and the size brick you want, or download and mail in a brick order form at the bottom of the page. https://leejacksonpark.com/donate-store

