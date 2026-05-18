“Truth crushed to the earth is truth still and like a seed will rise again.”

(Jon Harris) - After the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, the new regime under Gustáv Husák dismissed 145 historians from Czech universities. One of the historians, Milan Hübl, is said to have observed, “The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory.” Hübl went on to predict that after a “new history” takes the place of the old “the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was.” A similar sentiment was expressed by many Southerners in the wake of the American Civil War. Confederate General Patrick Cleburne declared:

Surrender means that the history of this heroic struggle will be written by the enemy; that our youth will be trained by northern school teachers; will learn from northern school books their version of the War; will be impressed by all the influences of history and education to regard our gallant dead as traitors, and our maimed veterans as fit subjects for derision.”

Over the last decade especially, Cleburne’s prophecy has come to pass, with hundreds of monuments removed, reenactments canceled, and the steady expulsion of Southern symbols from public life. Democrats in Virginia, under Governor Abigail Spanberger, recently passed HB 167, which strips tax exempt status from organizations such as the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Stonewall Jackson Memorial, the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the Confederate Memorial Literary Society. HB 1344 was also passed, repealing the state’s authorization to issue commemorative…

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