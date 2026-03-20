Moultrie family was among those fractured by the American Revolution

(Southern Partisan) - Many Charlestonians have at least a passing knowledge of Gen. William Moultrie, hero of the American Revolution, commander of a miraculous victory in the 1776 Battle of Sullivan’s Island. They renamed the fort there in his honor.

Moultrie was the originator of our state flag, and after a brilliant military career, went on to become a two-term governor. Streets, schools, playgrounds, a 60,000-acre lake, even a city in Georgia and county in Illinois are named in honor of Moultrie’s accomplishments and contributions to our city, state and nation.

Yet few know the heavy personal toll the American Revolution took on Moultrie’s family. For behind the general’s public persona, not all was going well among him and his brothers. Not well at all.

Scottish immigrant and physician Dr. John Moultrie served in the British Navy before moving to Charles Town c. 1728, the year he married Lucretia Cooper of Goose Creek. He became one of America’s first male physicians to focus on obstetrics, as well as a successful planter managing his wife’s inheritance. Though genealogical sources differ, the couple had at least two daughters and four surviving sons: John Jr., William, Thomas and James.

A year after Lucretia’s death in 1747…

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