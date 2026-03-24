Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Dr Gary
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When I was younger I heard a comedian whose record was on our record player. He was talking about “Ignorant Southerners selling water to the Brilliant Yankees”.

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