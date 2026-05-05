Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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DE
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The SPLC is a clan of Talmudic lawfare saboteurs opposing the safety and welfare of Christian Americans. Like the ADL, AIPAC, CAIR, and dozens of other corrupt UN IOM affiliated NGOs, they participate in the funding of the criminal invasion of our communities to reduce our presence and diminish our voices within them. The problem with the SPLC, CAIR and all the other espionage agencies is not one of financial accounting, it is one of coordinated and covert foreign insurgents attacking our encumbrance to their political domination. Attacking our very existence on our own treasured and hard fought for lands.

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