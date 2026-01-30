New Tolerance Campaign Announces 2025 “Worst of the Woke” Awards

The American Bar Association, Girl Scouts, and the Texas State University student who brutally mocked the murder of Charlie Kirk are listed in the top 10 offenders of the year.

(New Tolerance Campaign) - Today the New Tolerance Campaign (NTC), a grassroots watchdog organization unveiled its fifth annual “Worst of the Woke” Awards – a look back at the year’s most outrageous headline-grabbing instances of woke-run-wild in the United States.

In 2025, so many radicalized institutions and individuals went to extremes pressing a woke agenda on a weary public and we captured the ten worst of the year. See the full list of “Worst of the Woke” Award winners – as well as this year’s “Champion of Tolerance” below.

Award Winner: Bath & Body Works

Reason: A former Utah store manager says she was fired for declining to use a transgender employee’s preferred pronouns, citing her religious convictions – now she’s suing the company. Bath & Body Works markets itself as committed to creating “safe spaces of belonging,” yet appears unwilling to accommodate even modest religious conscience in how employees are compelled to speak. Forcing compelled speech under threat of termination, while selling ‘inclusion’ in every window display is the kind of corporate double-speak we exist to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight