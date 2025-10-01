Bigotry, Shlock, Sterotypes, and more in Clyde Wilson’s ‘A Southerner’s Movie Guide Part XII’

The Worst Movies about the South: A Small Selection

(Reckonin’) - The competition here is fierce. We can only provide a sample of some of the worst. A few examples out of a vast field, many of them presenting a ludicrously distorted South.

(X) The Southerner (1945). This movie was made by a famous French director while a refugee in the U. S. during World War II. For some reason that I have never been able to discern, a lot of critics think this is some classic achievement. All I see is a dull, meandering thing by people who know nothing about Southerners. It smacks of “Soviet realism.”

(X)Hurry Sundown. Landowner beating up on poor blacks and whites.

(X) Fled and (X) I Walk the Line. Chain gangs, evil Southern sheriff stories that have been around since the Abolitionists.

(X) A Face in the Crowd. Andy Griffith against type as the worst sort of despicable Southern demagogue.

(X) God’s Little Acre, the ultimate po’ white trash fantasy…

