The ruling in Texas v. White, often touted as the definitive case on the illegality of Secession, is nothing more than a legal fiction concocted by the Radical Republicans to justify their centralized, tyrannical vision of government. This case, decided in 1869, was a blatant attempt to retroactively legitimize the Union’s victory in the War of Northern Aggression and to crush the rightful aspirations of the Southern States to self-determination.

The very notion that the Constitution creates an “indestructible Union” composed of “indestructible States” is a gross perversion of the document’s true meaning and intent. The Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, crafted a Compact between Sovereign States, not an ironclad, perpetual union that could never be dissolved. The idea that the States could not Secede, even with the consent of their governed, flies in the face of the principles upon which this nation was founded.

Indeed, in the Virginia Convention of 1788, the future Chief Justice John Marshall added:

“We are threatened with the loss of our liberties by possible abuse of power, notwithstanding the maxim that those who give power may take it away. IT IS THE PEOPLE WHO GIVE POWER, and CAN TAKE IT BACK. Who shall restrain them? They are the Masters who give it, and of who their servants hold it.”

In the Constitutional Convention, none other than…

