High School Baseball Team Told to Ditch Chaplain

(Todd Starnes) - The baseball team at North Port High School in Sarasota, Florida is facing the wrath of atheists.

The baseball team has a chaplain who is affiliated with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The other day the Sarasota chapter of FCA posted a message on Facebook saying that the were praying over each coach and each player by name.

That seemed to outrage the Freedom From Religion Foundation – a Wisconsin based group of atheist predators. They target small towns and communities – on a mission to remove Christianity from the public marketplace.

“A public high school allowing an outside adult to act as a religious adviser to other people’s children is unconstitutional and particularly troubling for those parents and students who are not Christians or do not subscribe to any religion,” FFRF Staff Attorney Sammi Lawrence wrote in a letter to the school district.

The atheists say it is unconstitutional and inappropriate for public school athletic programs to allow an adult to serve as a chaplain. They are calling on the district to investigate and then ban the Fellowship of Christian Athletes from serving as chaplains.

“Public school sports are spaces for student-athletes to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight