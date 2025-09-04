In their war on America, the Left weaponized vagrants

Anybody remember back when we had ASYLUMS and the streets were relatively clear of nutjobs, pervs, and addicts? - DD

The Left pretends to pity the plight of the people we used to call “vagrants” but are now required to call “homeless.” Their numbers keep growing – despite the fact that we keep throwing money at them and giving them free housing, free meals and other free stuff.

Let’s stop right there. That last sentence, expressed as I just expressed it, is easily recognized as a “Fox Butterfield.” He was a New York Times columnist who expressed puzzlement at the “paradox” that more criminals were being sentenced to prison even though crime was down.

After years of being puzzled by this paradox that he perceived, Butterfield finally acknowledged that he had confused the cause with the effect. It’s not that fewer crimes had caused more criminals to be sent to prison. That would indeed be a paradox. Rather, it was that more criminals being in prison had caused fewer crimes to be committed.

Butterfield thus unwittingly gave his name to a comedic bit of mis-rhetoric and illogic. A “Fox Butterfield” is a statement expressing puzzlement because it confuses causes and effects. The true cause and effect are apparent to most people – but not to the…

