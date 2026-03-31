RJOA MAKES LARGE DONATION TO CONROE GENEALOGY ROOM, AND DISPLAY OF MCNEWS ARTICLES OF SUPPORT!

(Montgomery County News) - The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was proud to make a large check contribution to the Montgomery County Library Genealogy Room Director, Laura Politte. The Check was presented by RJOA President: JENNY LEHR on behalf of her Chapter with her excited member sisters in attendance. Additionally,

RJOA Chairman of Public Relations: ELAINE COLLINGS brought copies of all the publicity that RJOA has done on this wonderful Genealogy Room this year and presented them to Director Politte. Director Laura was so pleased to add these MONTGOMERY COUNTY NEWS ARTICLES to their Archives! Director Laura Politte was as Pleased as RJOA was Proud to promote this wonderful Genealogy Room with a Newspaper that cares about Texas complete History and Education! What a special Fun day this…

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