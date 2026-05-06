Faith leaders gather in Montgomery to end Confederate holidays

(FOX 54) - Faith in Action Alabama gathered in Montgomery on Monday in protest of (C)onfederate holidays.

The event took place outside the home that served as The First White House of the Confederacy. Protesters called for the end of Confederate Memorial Day and two others honoring Confederate leaders, saying they honor a past rooted in slavery and division.

“I’m here today because Alabama is one of the states that still celebrates Confederate holidays,” said Rev. Deanne Ford of Crosscreek Baptist Church. “We celebrate three Confederate holidays today as one of them, Confederate Memorial Day. There’s a better story we can be telling. The story of the Confederacy is a story of division, but we have so much we can celebrate. Resiliency, unity, community, we can come together and love our neighbors and celebrating a holiday that divides is not loving our neighbor.”

Alabama is one of just seven states that still recognize Confederate Memorial Day, including Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

“We are standing here intentionally at the first White House of the Confederacy because this place represents a painful history that…

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