They Can't Stand Losing! New ATF Pistol Brace Rule 2026 - #2A
What Actually Changed, What’s Still Legal & 9 Configurations That Pass
What Actually Changed, What’s Still Legal & 9 Configurations That Pass
(Christopher Swainhart, Gun Stuff TV) - The final ATF pistol-brace regulation goes into effect January 31, 2026. If you own an AR pistol, AK pistol, or any braced firearm, you need to know exactly what changed — and what you can still legally own without registering as an SBR. We cut through the FUD and give you the plain-English truth plus 9 configurations that are 100% compliant under the new rule.
1. The Final 2026 Rule in Plain English (Effective Jan 31, 2026)
ATF is using a revised “Worksheet 4999” point system plus objective criteria (weight, overall length, surface area the brace contacts, etc.). Anything that scores 4 points or more on Section III OR fails the objective tests is classified as a short-barreled rifle — unless it was registered during the 2023–2024 amnesty. Key take-aways:
Grandfathered tax-free SBRs from the 2023 amnesty are still good — forever.
Most original “arm braces” (SBA3, SBA4, Tailhook, etc.) are still legal IF the complete firearm stays under the new weight & length thresholds.
Anything over the limits must be reconfigured, destroyed, or Form-1’d as an SBR (still free tax stamp if you act before the cutoff).