Pensacola Confederate monument being reassembled in historic cemetery

(Why would they reject the stauary from the monument. One insider said fear of left-ard vandalism in the cemetery. It is a crime for our people to have to live in fear in the land their ancestors fought and bled to settle! - DD)

(Gregg Pachkowski, Pennsacola Journal) - Pieces of the Confederate monument that had sparked controversy in Pensacola are staged nearby as it is being reassembled at the historic St. John’s cemetery in Pensacola on July 13, 2026. The monument’s new location is at the grave of former Florida governor and Confederate general Edward A…

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