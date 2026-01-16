They Never Quit. More Drama in Tyrrell County (NC)
Tyrrell leaders seek to avoid depositions about Confederate statue
Tyrrell leaders seek to avoid depositions about Confederate statue
(Carolina Journal) - Tyrrell County commissioners are asking a federal judge to allow them to avoid testifying under oath in a lawsuit related to a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.
The county filed a motion Monday seeking a protective order that would prevent depositions of current or former commissioners in the case.
US District Judge James Dever issued a May 2025 order allowing the lawsuit to move forward on a federal equal protection claim.
“Now, plaintiffs seek to depose Tyrrell County commissioners regarding the monument,” according to a memorandum supporting Monday’s motion. “The commissioners, however, have legislative privilege from testifying about their decisions regarding the monument because these decisions amount to core policymaking. And the commissioners have not waived this privilege. In turn, this Court should enter a protective order that prohibits the commissioners’ compelled testimony because they have legislative privilege.”
“The Tyrrell County commissioners’ decisions regarding the monument are quintessentially legislative,” the court filing continued. “These decisions affect all county citizens. The decisions reflect…
What is the objection to allowing the phrase about faithful slaves to be covered up?
This could be an opportunity for the Confederate heritage community to show a willingness to compromise with its opponents. There are benefits to doing that.
It would help show that the Confederate heritage community is willing to reach accommodations with its opponents. It would also show that we can be pragmatic. (Do we really want to fight for a phrase that praises faithful slaves?)
The Confederate heritage community is not large enough or strong enough, on its own, to protect Confederate monuments---which are mostly in urban areas that are trending liberal, even progressive. We need to broaden our base of public support. We need to convince people who care very little (or not at all) about Confederate heritage that they should still care about the issue, and oppose efforts to erase signs of Confederate heritage from our communities.
We need to demonstrate that we are reasonable, and we know how to pick our battles. IMO, defending a "faithful slave" inscription is a battle we should NOT pick.