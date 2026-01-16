Tyrrell leaders seek to avoid depositions about Confederate statue

(Carolina Journal) - Tyrrell County commissioners are asking a federal judge to allow them to avoid testifying under oath in a lawsuit related to a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

The county filed a motion Monday seeking a protective order that would prevent depositions of current or former commissioners in the case.

US District Judge James Dever issued a May 2025 order allowing the lawsuit to move forward on a federal equal protection claim.

“Now, plaintiffs seek to depose Tyrrell County commissioners regarding the monument,” according to a memorandum supporting Monday’s motion. “The commissioners, however, have legislative privilege from testifying about their decisions regarding the monument because these decisions amount to core policymaking. And the commissioners have not waived this privilege. In turn, this Court should enter a protective order that prohibits the commissioners’ compelled testimony because they have legislative privilege.”

“The Tyrrell County commissioners’ decisions regarding the monument are quintessentially legislative,” the court filing continued. “These decisions affect all county citizens. The decisions reflect…

