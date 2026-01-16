Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Don Smith
17hEdited

What is the objection to allowing the phrase about faithful slaves to be covered up?

This could be an opportunity for the Confederate heritage community to show a willingness to compromise with its opponents. There are benefits to doing that.

It would help show that the Confederate heritage community is willing to reach accommodations with its opponents. It would also show that we can be pragmatic. (Do we really want to fight for a phrase that praises faithful slaves?)

The Confederate heritage community is not large enough or strong enough, on its own, to protect Confederate monuments---which are mostly in urban areas that are trending liberal, even progressive. We need to broaden our base of public support. We need to convince people who care very little (or not at all) about Confederate heritage that they should still care about the issue, and oppose efforts to erase signs of Confederate heritage from our communities.

We need to demonstrate that we are reasonable, and we know how to pick our battles. IMO, defending a "faithful slave" inscription is a battle we should NOT pick.

