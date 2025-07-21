They Never Quit. The Cost of yankee Immigration in Williamson Co. (TN)
After 5 year legal battle, there’s a renewed effort to remove Confederate flag from Williamson County seal
Residents urged the Williamson County Commission on Monday to initiate a resolution requesting a waiver from the Tennessee Monuments and Memorials Commission, aiming to remove the Confederate battle flag from the county seal.
The seal, established in 1968, features a Confederate flag and cannon in its upper-left quadrant. Such symbols are protected under the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, which was expanded last year to include county and municipal seals, requiring a two-thirds vote at the state level for any alteration.
During the meeting, Cory Martin, a member of One WillCo, emphasized, “This is not about erasing history. It’s about creating a new and better future we can all be proud of.” Resident Dustin Koctar, who launched a petition in 2020, added that while the flag may reflect Civil War history, “we have seen that particular flag… closely aligned with discrimination, racial terror… It’s not representative of Williamson County” .
Ragan Grossman, chair of the Rutherford County Democratic Party and a Franklin High School alum, shared how the school’s mascot was changed from the “Rebels” to the “Admirals” in the early 2000s. She reflected, “When you know better, you do better… The Confederate flag… is just not something we want on…
Well it is a symbol of a few rich southern men who led droves of middle class and poor southern men to their death over something they had no part in and couldn't give less of a damn about, some signed up for nothing more than the promise of a good pair of boots, a rifle, and three squares. Unfortunately that's what a majority of war comes down to. Being twisted with lies into fighting people they have more in common with than their leaders.