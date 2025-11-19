Fake Heritage Lovers Attack Trump’s Ballroom

It’s a friggin’ porch/mudroom. You’d think the British Army was torching the place like they did in 1814 - DD

Democrats and Rino Republicans like The Wall Street Journal have suddenly become architectural critics and historic preservation advocates over the demolition of the East Wing of the White House.

In 2020, most Democrats were fiery advocates of tearing down Confederate statues and memorials all over the country. They insisted that American heritage symbols were not worthy to stand because they got in the way of race-baiting DEI policies, CRT, and the globalist world order.

The massive list of destroyed or removed statues includes a statue of Christopher Columbus at the Minnesota State Capitol, a statue of J.E. B. Stuart in Richmond, Virginia, and various statues of Junipero Serra and Kit Carson, most notably in the state of California. The year 2020 saw over 100 Confederate monuments nationwide being removed or replaced.

Ironically, the same iconoclasts who celebrated the destruction of American heritage in the form of Confederate statues are expressing shock and outrage over the demolition of the East Wing.

Here’s the rub: American heritage and the Left are not compatible.

During the George Floyd riots in Philadelphia, the anarchy was so out of control that…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight