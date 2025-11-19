Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
1d

What pisses me off, are democRATs, as a whole like charles, and richard. Then we have Pocahontas. Theives, who have NEVER

had a real job, and could'nt even change a tire, trying to DESTROY America's true heratage, and disarm us. Time for TREASONISTS to face the GALLOWS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture