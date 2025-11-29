Oklahoma 7-Eleven Clerk Fired After Defending Her Life by Shooting Attacker

Same Old Story!

Last Monday, a woman who worked the 11:00 pm-7:00 am shift at an all-night convenience store in OK was attacked by a robbery suspect who physically seized and tried to choke her.

She responded by shooting him (once, at contact range) with her own pistol. He reacted by quickly jumping off her and fleeing.

The clerk suffered only minor injuries.

To no one’s surprise, this robbery suspect has a long, dreary rap sheet. He was hospitalized, but is expected to live through it.

Of course, if this had happened in NY, the woman would have been charged with “attempered murder,” or some other BS “violation,” just to “send a message” to citizens (particularly gun-owners) that they better meekly submit to criminal violence, rather than harm one of the violent criminals Democrats support, encourage, and apologize for (but who vote for them). Simultaneously, the liberal/leftist media would be running tear-jerking stories about this violent criminal’s “unhappy childhood,” ad nauseam.

Fortunately, this happened in OK, and criminal charges have been…

