Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
1h

I do not shop in any store that has fired an employee for defending their lives. This is not the first store that has fired an employee for shooting an armed robber. It's all about the store not getting sued by the criminal's family, but where the employee family has no recourse in the death of their family member. It's all about the money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture